Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $14.97. Mercer International shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 250,332 shares.

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

