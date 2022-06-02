Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

Shares of MESO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MESO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.