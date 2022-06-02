Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.24% of Meta Platforms worth $2,238,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.53. 583,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,453,856. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $531.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

