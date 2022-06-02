Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,220.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005077 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $18,220.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,141,795 coins and its circulating supply is 13,997,221 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

