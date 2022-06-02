Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $24.64 on Thursday, hitting $1,288.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,659. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,302.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,428.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,001 shares of company stock valued at $37,446,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

