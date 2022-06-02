Michael Albert Rechsteiner Purchases 8,500 Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Stock

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYMGet Rating) insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,025.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.25 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.