Michael Albert Rechsteiner Purchases 8,500 Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,025.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.25 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

