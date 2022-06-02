Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.35. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

