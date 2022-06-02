Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 828,586 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.30% of Microchip Technology worth $144,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.37. 67,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

