Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,674,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,106 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $435,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,794,982. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

