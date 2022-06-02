MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 15.2%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) traded up 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 82,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,724,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 3.50.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,308,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 12.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

