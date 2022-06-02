Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 119.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $179.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

