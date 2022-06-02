MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 537,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MINISO Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,072 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 1,007,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 492,824 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

