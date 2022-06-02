Mint Club (MINT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $857,046.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $857,046.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

