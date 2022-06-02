Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,892,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

