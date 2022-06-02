Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 7,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,946. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.