Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $2.16 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 95.5% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $38,309.93 and $4.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00007126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 804.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.37 or 0.92669747 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 667.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00435354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

