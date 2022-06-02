Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 341.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,404 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of Moderna worth $139,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.50. 42,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,030. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,305 shares of company stock worth $49,019,497. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

