monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 10.4%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.37 and last traded at $122.37. Approximately 9,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

