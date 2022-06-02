Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,424,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.39% of Mondelez International worth $359,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,283. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

