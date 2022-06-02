Monero Classic Market Cap Hits $6.56 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 89.3% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $21,896.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00661220 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.