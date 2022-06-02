Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

