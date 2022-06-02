Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Moody’s worth $133,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,565,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 51,798 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.42.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $282.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average is $343.11. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.