Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €46.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.20 ($44.30).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €37.52 ($40.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($52.43).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

