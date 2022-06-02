Morgan Stanley Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $123.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.08.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.82. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
