Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.11. 4,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 241,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $754.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

