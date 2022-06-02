MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

