Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MUDS remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,868. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 349,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 436.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 392,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319,002 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.