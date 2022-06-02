MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 7.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.99. 26,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,785,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.31.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MultiPlan by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MultiPlan by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MultiPlan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

