MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,664. The company has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.89. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%. On average, analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

