Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.19

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 5469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $911.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,845 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.