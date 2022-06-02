National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Down 3.7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 5,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 336,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

NESR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 462,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

