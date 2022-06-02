Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.01. Navient shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 6,479 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Navient alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in Navient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.