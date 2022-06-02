nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.01 on Thursday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Get nCino alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in nCino by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in nCino by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.