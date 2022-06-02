nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.01 on Thursday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in nCino by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in nCino by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
