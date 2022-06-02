nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Earnings Beat

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,037,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

