nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Earnings Beat

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,037,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.
The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.