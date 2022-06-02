nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.30)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $401-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.42.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,238. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.
In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in nCino by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in nCino by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
