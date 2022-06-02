nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.42.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 0.92. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

