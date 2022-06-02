NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $21,576.59 and $4.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00086853 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

