NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

