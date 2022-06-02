NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,523. NetApp has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

