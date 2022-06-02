NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.63.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 2,722,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

