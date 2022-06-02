NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.