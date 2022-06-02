Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.48% of Nevro worth $41,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

