Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 10,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 762,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

