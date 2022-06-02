NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $238.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00210586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001677 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005340 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

