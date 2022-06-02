Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.80, but opened at 2.97. Nextdoor shares last traded at 3.14, with a volume of 18,321 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.48.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

