Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE NLSN opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

