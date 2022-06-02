Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.33 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $261,749.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.31 or 0.06038639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00211289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00660915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00616691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00072932 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,967,519,935 coins and its circulating supply is 9,400,519,935 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

