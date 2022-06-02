NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.60. 1,563,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,543,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

