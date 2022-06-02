NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading 4.6% Higher

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 35,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,918,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

