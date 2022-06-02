Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.81.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.
