Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 648,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 560,873 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 513,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.